Humanscape Trading Up 3.4% This Week (HUM)

Humanscape (HUM) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $155.91 million and approximately $5.59 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Humanscape has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. One Humanscape coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000817 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Humanscape

Humanscape is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 831,409,623 coins. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

