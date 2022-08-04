Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.18

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 1.18 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.

Huntington Ingalls Industries has a payout ratio of 26.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries to earn $18.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

HII traded up $15.76 on Thursday, hitting $234.45. 2,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,660. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.67. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12-month low of $175.50 and a 12-month high of $228.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.65 and a 200-day moving average of $205.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.19. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 4,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total value of $878,133.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,213.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HII shares. Cowen raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.