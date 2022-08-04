Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.18

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 1.18 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.
Huntington Ingalls Industries has a payout ratio of 26.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries to earn $18.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance
HII traded up $15.76 on Thursday, hitting $234.45. 2,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,660. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.67. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12-month low of $175.50 and a 12-month high of $228.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.65 and a 200-day moving average of $205.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries
In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 4,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total value of $878,133.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,213.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HII shares. Cowen raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.00.
About Huntington Ingalls Industries
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.
