Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share.

Huntsman Stock Performance

NYSE:HUN traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.90. The stock had a trading volume of 60,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,863. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $41.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.77.

Institutional Trading of Huntsman

About Huntsman

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,556,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,388 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 6,167.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,444,000 after purchasing an additional 772,430 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,442,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,102,000 after purchasing an additional 374,230 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 545,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,464,000 after purchasing an additional 241,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,300,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,308,000 after purchasing an additional 190,421 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.