Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share.
NYSE:HUN traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.90. The stock had a trading volume of 60,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,863. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $41.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.77.
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.
