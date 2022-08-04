Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) PT Lowered to $34.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.14% from the company’s current price.

HUN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Huntsman from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Huntsman from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.77.

NYSE HUN opened at $28.78 on Thursday. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $41.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.60 and a 200-day moving average of $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntsman will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,169 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 125,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

