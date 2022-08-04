Huobi BTC Price Down 5.4% This Week (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. During the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $22,511.49 or 1.00036960 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $877.28 million and $227,145.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004444 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.13 or 0.00644909 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001636 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002220 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00016419 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00035481 BTC.
About Huobi BTC
Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,970 coins. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal.
Buying and Selling Huobi BTC
