Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.15-$3.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HURN. TheStreet raised Huron Consulting Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised Huron Consulting Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ HURN opened at $67.08 on Thursday. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $42.66 and a 12 month high of $72.67. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.78.

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $273.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $966,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,474,547.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

