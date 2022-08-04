Hush (HUSH) Price Down 4.5% This Week

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 4th. Hush has a market capitalization of $824,430.26 and approximately $387.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hush coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0687 or 0.00000304 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Hush has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.90 or 0.00286904 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00125701 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00076078 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003370 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hush is myhush.org. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org.

Hush Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

