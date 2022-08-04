IDEX (IDEX) Price Tops $0.0764

IDEX (IDEX) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 4th. Over the last seven days, IDEX has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One IDEX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0764 or 0.00000339 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IDEX has a market cap of $50.68 million and approximately $7.83 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,557.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004434 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004431 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003969 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002266 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00128441 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00032281 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004425 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX (IDEX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 663,086,713 coins. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IDEX is idex.market. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

