IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Given New $205.00 Price Target at Mizuho

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $219.82.

IDEX Stock Performance

NYSE:IEX traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $210.27. The stock had a trading volume of 6,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05. IDEX has a twelve month low of $172.18 and a twelve month high of $240.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.68.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. IDEX had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 19.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that IDEX will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

Institutional Trading of IDEX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at $20,081,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at $3,703,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in IDEX by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

