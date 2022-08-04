Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 122.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 75.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth $35,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $325.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cowen set a $412.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of Illumina from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $350.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $398.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $223.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $526.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

