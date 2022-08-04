ImageCoin (IMG) Trading 85% Higher Over Last Week

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 47.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. ImageCoin has a market cap of $33,574.82 and $1,394.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ImageCoin has traded 85% higher against the dollar. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.69 or 0.00249605 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000497 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000065 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 12,937,151 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com.

ImageCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

