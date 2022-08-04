Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Andrew Hykes Sells 5,000 Shares

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $393,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 135,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,698,411.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Andrew Hykes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Inari Medical alerts:

On Tuesday, July 5th, Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total value of $351,550.00.

On Tuesday, June 7th, Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $350,400.00.

Inari Medical Trading Up 0.9 %

NARI opened at $81.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.78. Inari Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $100.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inari Medical

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $86.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Inari Medical by 802.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 22,462 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Inari Medical by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $8,106,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Inari Medical by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Inari Medical by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 129,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,794,000 after acquiring an additional 11,003 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NARI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Inari Medical from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Inari Medical from $108.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

About Inari Medical

(Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.