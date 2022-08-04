Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target Lowered to $76.00 at Morgan Stanley

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Incyte from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI cut Incyte from an outperform rating to an inline rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut Incyte from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Incyte has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.92.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY traded down $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.50. 73,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,684,264. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a 52 week low of $61.91 and a 52 week high of $84.86.

Insider Activity

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.25 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 28.46%. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Incyte will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $130,015.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,567.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $130,015.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,567.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total value of $459,372.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,045.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Incyte

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Incyte by 6.0% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.