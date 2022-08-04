Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.06-$1.08 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IRT. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point set a $24.50 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.72.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $20.97. The company had a trading volume of 33,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,293. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.77. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.90. Independence Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $28.42.

Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 3.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.15%.

Institutional Trading of Independence Realty Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 58.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 21,858 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 12,126 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 190,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 96,945 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 219.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 116,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 80,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 621,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,436,000 after acquiring an additional 319,772 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.