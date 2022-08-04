Index Fund Advisors Inc. Acquires 400 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 159,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,211 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 624.5% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $321.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,181,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,727,832. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $295.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.24. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

