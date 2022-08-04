Index Fund Advisors Inc. Has $2.01 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $138.26. 6,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,824. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.80 and a 12 month high of $154.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.94.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.