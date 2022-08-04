Index Fund Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 636 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 766.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Tesla during the first quarter valued at $32,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.00, for a total transaction of $7,910,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.00, for a total value of $7,910,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.50, for a total value of $2,770,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,278,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,239 shares of company stock valued at $53,099,879. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $801.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tesla from $385.00 to $410.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $859.50.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $923.40. 357,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,978,844. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $737.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $844.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $620.57 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $964.48 billion, a PE ratio of 111.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

