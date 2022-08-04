Index Fund Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 196.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 489,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,721,000 after buying an additional 324,146 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 462,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,448,000 after acquiring an additional 51,963 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $8,298,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,548,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 27,290 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWX traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.95. 40,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,220. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.38. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.32 and a 1 year high of $61.24.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

