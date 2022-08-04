Index Fund Advisors Inc. Sells 265 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC now owns 537,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,636,000 after purchasing an additional 308,715 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $414.88. 166,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,237,985. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $393.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $420.53.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

