Index Fund Advisors Inc. Sells 347 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,579,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $649,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VOE stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.26. 6,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,824. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $124.80 and a 52 week high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

