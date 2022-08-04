Index Fund Advisors Inc. Sells 90,662 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,731,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,662 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises about 30.3% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Index Fund Advisors Inc. owned 5.83% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $406,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000.

Shares of DFAT traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.77. 390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,922. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.42. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $38.92 and a twelve month high of $49.67.

