Index Fund Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 72,462 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,113,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,229,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.70.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,894 shares of company stock valued at $8,904,644 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $167.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,880,535. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.32 and a 200-day moving average of $183.16. The stock has a market cap of $453.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.