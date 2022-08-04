Index Fund Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Jacobs Engineering Group comprises about 0.1% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3,853.6% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 658,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,754,000 after acquiring an additional 641,861 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 98.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 823,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,536,000 after acquiring an additional 409,597 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,873.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 416,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,057,000 after acquiring an additional 395,860 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,087,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,844,000 after acquiring an additional 395,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,172,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,228,000 after purchasing an additional 384,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Stock Performance

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $127.96. 3,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,239. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.11 and a 1-year high of $150.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Jacobs Engineering Group Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $159.00 to $154.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.14.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

