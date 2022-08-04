Industry Ventures L.L.C. Has $111,000 Stake in Oblong, Inc. (NYSE:OBLG)

Industry Ventures L.L.C. lessened its position in Oblong, Inc. (NYSE:OBLG – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 167,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501,529 shares during the quarter. Oblong comprises approximately 0.1% of Industry Ventures L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Industry Ventures L.L.C.’s holdings in Oblong were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Foundry Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oblong during the 4th quarter worth about $8,075,000. Institutional investors own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Dawson James dropped their target price on Oblong from $5.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

NYSE OBLG opened at $0.32 on Thursday. Oblong, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $3.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average of $0.51.

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter. Oblong had a negative net margin of 138.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.61%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oblong, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Oblong Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Collaboration Products and Managed Services. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications.

