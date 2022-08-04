Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$22.63.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$24.00 price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. CIBC raised their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. CSFB lifted their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Innergex Renewable Energy

In other Innergex Renewable Energy news, Director Richard Gagnon bought 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,019.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$85,098.20.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

INE stock opened at C$19.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.13. Innergex Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$15.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of C$3.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -202.00.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$188.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$181.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.4395424 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -757.89%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

(Get Rating)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.