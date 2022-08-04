Insider Buying: Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA) Insider Purchases £99,498 in Stock

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA – Get Rating) insider Chris Sullivan purchased 66,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.84) per share, with a total value of £99,498 ($121,918.88).

Alfa Financial Software Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LON ALFA opened at GBX 155.50 ($1.91) on Thursday. Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 132.50 ($1.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 221 ($2.71). The company has a market cap of £464.49 million and a PE ratio of 2,591.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 159.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 166.18.

About Alfa Financial Software

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Services, Software, and Subscription segments.

