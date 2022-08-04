Insider Buying: Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA) Insider Purchases £99,498 in Stock

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA – Get Rating) insider Chris Sullivan purchased 66,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.84) per share, with a total value of £99,498 ($121,918.88).
Alfa Financial Software Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of LON ALFA opened at GBX 155.50 ($1.91) on Thursday. Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 132.50 ($1.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 221 ($2.71). The company has a market cap of £464.49 million and a PE ratio of 2,591.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 159.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 166.18.
About Alfa Financial Software
Read More
- Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- Caterpillar Falls To Strong Support Near Bottom Of Range
- AutoNation Stock is Firing on All Pistons
Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Financial Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Financial Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.