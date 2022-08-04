Insider Buying: Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Director Purchases $123,100.00 in Stock

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) Director James N. Chapman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.10 per share, for a total transaction of $123,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,874.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Arch Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARCH opened at $123.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.65. Arch Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.51 and a fifty-two week high of $183.53.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Arch Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Resources

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Arch Resources from $234.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 59,900.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the first quarter worth about $222,000.

About Arch Resources

(Get Rating)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

See Also

