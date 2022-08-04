Insider Buying: MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Insider Purchases $13,422.33 in Stock

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) insider Stuart A. Tross bought 4,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.93 per share, with a total value of $13,422.33. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 830,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,804.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

MannKind Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of MannKind stock opened at $4.10 on Thursday. MannKind Co. has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $5.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.67.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts predict that MannKind Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNKD. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in MannKind in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in MannKind in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in MannKind in the 4th quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in MannKind by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 5,217,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,798,000 after buying an additional 987,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MannKind to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

