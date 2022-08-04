Insider Buying: Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Director Acquires 1,500 Shares of Stock

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) Director Ronald D. Green acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,615. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NEOG traded down $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $21.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,797,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,577. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 47.91 and a beta of 0.58. Neogen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.07 and a fifty-two week high of $47.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.29.
Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on Neogen in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.
Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.
