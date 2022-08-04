Insider Buying: Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Director Acquires 1,500 Shares of Stock

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) Director Ronald D. Green acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,615. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Neogen Price Performance

Shares of NEOG traded down $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $21.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,797,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,577. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 47.91 and a beta of 0.58. Neogen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.07 and a fifty-two week high of $47.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.29.

Get Neogen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on Neogen in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Neogen Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 372.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Neogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.