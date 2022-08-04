Insider Selling: A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) CEO Sells 6,628 Shares of Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 6,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $97,763.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 632,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,332,575.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A10 Networks Trading Up 2.4 %

ATEN stock opened at $15.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.18. A10 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $19.05.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 38.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A10 Networks

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the first quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About A10 Networks

(Get Rating)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

See Also

