Insider Selling: American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) CTO Sells 4,896 Shares of Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) CTO Serkan Kutan sold 4,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $19,730.88. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 683,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,223.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Serkan Kutan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 1st, Serkan Kutan sold 15,902 shares of American Well stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $56,770.14.

American Well stock opened at $4.57 on Thursday. American Well Co. has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $11.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.15.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). American Well had a negative return on equity of 16.72% and a negative net margin of 79.91%. The company had revenue of $64.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new position in American Well in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Well in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in American Well by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Well by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in American Well by 605.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares in the last quarter. 43.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on American Well in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on American Well from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Well presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

