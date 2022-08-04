Insider Selling: Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) CEO Sells 12,538 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2022

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.36, for a total value of $1,358,617.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,310,394.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of COF stock traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,306,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,879,140. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $98.54 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.81 and a 200-day moving average of $128.44.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COFGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $528,618,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 603.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,339 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,515,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,456 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,941,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 707.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,109,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,019,000 after purchasing an additional 972,274 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. TheStreet cut Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research cut Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Capital One Financial to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.93.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

