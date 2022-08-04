Insider Selling: Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH) Insider Sells 26,664 Shares of Stock

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) insider Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $95,457.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,986,188 shares in the company, valued at $14,270,553.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Clint Sever also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 21st, Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of Cue Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total transaction of $88,791.12.

On Tuesday, July 19th, Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of Cue Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total transaction of $93,057.36.

Cue Health Price Performance

Cue Health stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.70. The company had a trading volume of 365,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,241. Cue Health Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $22.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cue Health

Cue Health ( NASDAQ:HLTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $179.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.96 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cue Health Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cue Health by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 26.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cue Health

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

