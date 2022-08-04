Insider Selling: Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Insider Sells 24,500 Shares of Stock

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $433,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,491,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,091,638.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Inhibrx Stock Performance

Shares of INBX stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.06. 183,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,057. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.56. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 7.48 and a quick ratio of 7.48.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.18). Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 1,289.14% and a negative return on equity of 246.26%. The business had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inhibrx

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INBX. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,180,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Inhibrx by 75.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,596,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,561,000 after acquiring an additional 686,587 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Inhibrx by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,631,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,250,000 after acquiring an additional 431,547 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,390,000. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,100,000. 59.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

