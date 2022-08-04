Insider Selling: LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Director Sells $3,820,600.00 in Stock

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,820,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,472,056.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $54.71 on Thursday. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $60.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.75%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 521,589 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,605,000 after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $335,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 202,574 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 147,356 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LKQ. MKM Partners began coverage on LKQ in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barrington Research raised LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

