Insider Selling: Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) CAO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $337,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 288,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,248.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steelcase Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE SCS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.32. 703,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average is $11.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.53 and a beta of 1.16. Steelcase Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $14.38.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $740.70 million for the quarter. Steelcase had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 0.70%.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Steelcase

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is 341.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 47,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Steelcase during the first quarter worth approximately $2,274,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 44,146 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Steelcase during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

