Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $280.40.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $268.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

In related news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total transaction of $1,291,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,452,332.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total transaction of $3,343,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total transaction of $1,291,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,332.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 261.3% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 310.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 153.6% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

PODD stock opened at $260.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 414.05 and a beta of 0.73. Insulet has a 52 week low of $181.00 and a 52 week high of $324.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $295.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.99 million. Insulet had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Insulet will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

