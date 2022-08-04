Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.21-$3.29 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.56 billion-$1.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.59 billion. Integra LifeSciences also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.78-$0.82 EPS.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ IART traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.09. 9,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,635. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. Integra LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $51.21 and a 12-month high of $76.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.23 and a 200-day moving average of $61.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IART has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $50,337.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,622.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,587 shares of company stock worth $90,108. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 8.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,899 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 11.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 95.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 59.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,858 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

