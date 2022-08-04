Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.30-$2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $65.00 billion-$68.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $74.34 billion. Intel also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.35-$0.35 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $36.52 on Thursday. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $35.24 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The stock has a market cap of $149.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. Intel’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. DZ Bank lowered Intel from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Intel from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut Intel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Intel by 4,407.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $107,067,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,354,790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,107,904,000 after buying an additional 1,332,635 shares during the period. Edgar Lomax Co. VA increased its stake in Intel by 431.5% during the 1st quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 1,561,538 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $77,390,000 after buying an additional 1,267,750 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Intel by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,247 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

