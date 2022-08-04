International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) PT Raised to $28.00 at Northland Securities

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Northland Securities from $26.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.85% from the company’s current price.

International Money Express Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMXI traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.38. 432,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.61. International Money Express has a 52 week low of $14.66 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.49.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $114.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.25 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 10.33%. Analysts predict that International Money Express will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at International Money Express

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Money Express

In related news, Director John Rincon sold 50,000 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $1,028,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 130,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,965.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, COO Joseph Aguilar sold 93,750 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $1,933,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,001.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John Rincon sold 50,000 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $1,028,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 130,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,965.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 249,794 shares of company stock worth $5,049,351 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in International Money Express by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,640,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,410,000 after buying an additional 89,670 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in International Money Express by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,151,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,338,000 after buying an additional 31,694 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in International Money Express by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,401,000 after buying an additional 7,063 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in International Money Express by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 539,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,981,000 after buying an additional 61,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in International Money Express by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 525,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Further Reading

