Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Price Target Lowered to €2.60 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €2.90 ($2.99) to €2.60 ($2.68) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.70 ($2.78) to €2.20 ($2.27) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.70 ($2.78) to €2.30 ($2.37) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo to €2.90 ($2.99) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €2.15 ($2.22) price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intesa Sanpaolo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.41.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Intesa Sanpaolo Price Performance

ISNPY stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.84. The stock had a trading volume of 196,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,872. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.48. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $20.22.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.