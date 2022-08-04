Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) is Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s 7th Largest Position

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 257.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,254 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,287 shares during the period. Intuit comprises 0.6% of Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.06% of Intuit worth $75,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTU. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Intuit to $476.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $561.17.

Insider Activity at Intuit

Intuit Price Performance

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares in the company, valued at $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at $11,268,263.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTU stock traded down $4.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $461.27. The company had a trading volume of 29,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,516. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $404.93 and a 200 day moving average of $446.72. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $6.70. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 30.84%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

