Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Invesco Bond Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:VBF opened at $16.65 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.81. Invesco Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $21.40.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Bond Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco Bond Fund stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco Bond Fund as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Bond Fund

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

