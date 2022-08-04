Invesco Municipal Trust (VKQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0451 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Invesco Municipal Trust stock opened at $10.73 on Thursday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $14.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average of $10.89.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 9.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 149,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 12,819 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 457.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 49,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

