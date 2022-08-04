Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Curi Wealth Management LLC

Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 98.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of RSP stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $145.54. The stock had a trading volume of 32,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261,440. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.56 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.35.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

