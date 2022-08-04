Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Curi Wealth Management LLC

Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 98.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,065,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,402,000 after acquiring an additional 632,062 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,694,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,561 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,549,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,401,000 after purchasing an additional 326,108 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,407,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,136,000 after purchasing an additional 312,084 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 72.2% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,116,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,888 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $145.54. The company had a trading volume of 32,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261,440. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $129.56 and a twelve month high of $164.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.35.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

