Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0459 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Stock Performance

Shares of VGM opened at $11.04 on Thursday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $14.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.25.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGM. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the first quarter valued at $172,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 25.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the first quarter valued at $320,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the first quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 7.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 50,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. 23.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.