Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 4th (AMCR, ARZGY, BOSSY, COVTY, COWN, DANOY, DBVT, DNNGY, ENLAY, FB)

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)

was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has €34.00 ($35.05) target price on the stock.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a hold rating to a buy rating.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has €6.00 ($6.19) price target on the stock.

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has €5.30 ($5.46) target price on the stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) (NASDAQ:FB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a $255.00 price target on the stock.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Oddo Bhf currently has €18.05 ($18.61) target price on the stock.

Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has €7.50 ($7.73) target price on the stock.

Reply (OTC:RPYTF) was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird. The firm currently has a $83.00 price target on the stock.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

