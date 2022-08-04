Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 4th (AMCR, ARZGY, BOSSY, COVTY, COWN, DANOY, DBVT, DNNGY, ENLAY, FB)

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2022

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, August 4th:

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has €34.00 ($35.05) target price on the stock.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a hold rating to a buy rating.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has €6.00 ($6.19) price target on the stock.

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has €5.30 ($5.46) target price on the stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) (NASDAQ:FB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a $255.00 price target on the stock.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Oddo Bhf currently has €18.05 ($18.61) target price on the stock.

Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has €7.50 ($7.73) target price on the stock.

Reply (OTC:RPYTF) was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird. The firm currently has a $83.00 price target on the stock.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

