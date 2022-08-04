Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.35

Shares of Iochpe-Maxion S.A. (OTCMKTS:IOCJY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Iochpe-Maxion Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $623.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.90.

Iochpe-Maxion Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0112 per share. This represents a yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Iochpe-Maxion’s payout ratio is 180.04%.

About Iochpe-Maxion

Iochpe-Maxion SA produces and sells automotive wheels and structural components for light and commercial vehicles in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Maxion Wheels and Maxion Structural Components. The company offers heavy steel wheels; light steel wheels for automobiles, pick-up trucks, and SUVs, as well as light and medium-sized commercial vehicles; and light aluminum wheels for vehicles.

