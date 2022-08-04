iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXXB) Shares Down 0.7%

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXXB – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.27 and last traded at $21.65. Approximately 1,854,742 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 19,835,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.80.

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN Trading Up 1.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.02 and a 200 day moving average of $24.38.

